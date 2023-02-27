CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Micah Brue Scholarship Foundation is set to host a fundraising event Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Stadium Conference Room. located at 2800 N. 23rd St.

The scholarship is in honor of Micah Brue who passed away after a long battle with leukemia. Brue was a passionate student of music and excelled at academics and piano and in his memory, the foundation is offering scholarships to students graduating from Canyon ISD who are looking to pursue music degrees.

You can find out more about Micah Brue and the scholarships available on www.micahbruefoundation.org