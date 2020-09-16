Mexican Independence Day with local professor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We were able to interview Dr. Reynolds, Professor of Spanish at West Texas A&M University, about the importance of the holiday here on the high plains as well as across the USA.

Hispanic heritage is deeply rooted within the history of the USA and Dr. Reynolds was able to speak to that. Dr. Reynolds was also able to speak to the ways in which to celebrate the holiday, and the evolution the holiday has gone through over the years it’s been prevalent.

Dr. Reynolds also spoke to the history behind the holiday as well and how important it is to the community in Amarillo.

