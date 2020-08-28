Message In A Bottle Comes Home After 35 Years

Cathi Riddle and her cousin tossed a message sealed inside a bottle into Delaware Bay in 1985. Now, 35 years later, it's come back to her.

(WRDE/NBC News) One Delaware woman has been reunited with a letter she wrote 35 years ago.

“Please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself,” the letter says.



Cathi Riddle and her friend Stacey Wells put the letter in a bottle on August 1, 1985.



“We like animals a lot,” the letter reads. “Do you have any pets? We have a dog.”



“My cousin and I were staying at the beach and we decided to write the letter and send it out and see how far it went,” Riddle says.



The girls threw the bottle into the water at Prime Hook Beach.

Then, a few weeks ago it was found for the first time.

