AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Berkeley Hillard joined us from the Amarillo Zoo to introduce Merlin the white cockatoo.

You can take someone special to the Amarillo Zoo for their Critters and Canvases event this Valentine’s Day season on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will give the community a chance to meet some of the zoo’s animal couples, along with eat some hors d’oeuvres, all while you paint with instructor Melissa Haney.

The zoo detailed that admission is $35 per person.

In addition, the Amarillo Zoo will be holding its Spring Break Camp from March 13 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Have your child discover their inner naturalist and sharpen their detective skills as they learn to tell the difference between wildlife tracks, figure out who is making calls at the zoo, hunt for camouflaged animals, and solve the case of the missing grapes using what they have learned through the week. The event is $200 per child, and it is open to children 6 to 12-years-old.