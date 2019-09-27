Men more likely to be “very scared” of bugs than women

A new study revealing how men and women stack up when it comes to knowledge about bugs, and who is more afraid.

(FOX NEWS) — Men are more afraid of bugs than women according to a new “One Poll” study examining 2,000 people’s knowledge of insects.

Researchers say six in ten people reported being confident in their ability to “identify common bugs.”

But, the study found more men claimed to be “very knowable.”

The study also found 64 percent of people are fearful of insects and it was also men who were more terrified of the creepy crawlies than women with 32 percent saying they were “very scared” of bugs compared to 22 percent of females who were afraid.

No matter the gender, over 50 percent of survey respondents say they use bug killers to get rid of insects in their homes.