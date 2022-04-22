AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is teaming up with the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate Earth Day with a clean-up at Thompson Park. The event is Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can sign up to help by contacting the Amarillo Zoo Education Department at (806) 670-0792.

The Amarillo Zoo is also getting ready to celebrate Endangered Species Day. They will be highlighting some of their endangered animals like their Bengal tiger, pancake tortoise, white cockatoo, Bactrian camel, and many more. They will have keeper chats, animal encounters, and other fun events. The event is May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 pm.