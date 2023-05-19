AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us Cameron the Black-Footed Ferret and also talked about Endangered Species Day.

The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act which protects fish, wildlife, and plants that have made the list as threatened or endangered.

The event will be Saturday during normal business hours. Regular admission applies as adults are $4.50, seniors are $3.50, children are $2.50, and children under two-years-old get in free.

In addition, the summers are getting a little wilder at the Amarillo Zoo as it will have summer camps for children 6-12 in June. Topics will include “Wild Texas,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Feasts for Beasts,” “Around the World,” and “League of Their Own.”

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

In addition, explore the wild here in Texas with some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors at Wild Texas from June 5-9. Attendees will learn some safety procedures if they come across the wildlife that calls this area home.

Cameron the Black-Footed Ferret

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.