CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak will be making a stop along her latest book tour to hold a book signing at the Burrowing Owl in Canyon on Monday, at 6 p.m. She will sit down with local author Jodi Thomas to discuss her newest book, The Seaside Library. You can also check out her Bookstream mobile bookstore/coffee shop.

Novak has written over 60 novels and has earned many awards, including the National Reader’s Choice and the Bookseller’s Best. She also runs Brenda Novak for the Cure, a charity that has raised over $2.5 million for diabetes research.

You can find out more about The Seaside Library and the rest of the stops on her book tour on brendanovak.com.