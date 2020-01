The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society invites you to the first adoption party of the year. They will be at Central Bark with games, prizes, pet first aid tips, bite prevention training for young audiences, and a giveaway worth about $200.

You can also meet your newest member of the family and adopt them so they can go to their new forever home.

It will be from 12 to 4 pm on Saturday, January 18th at Central Bark, located at 5001 S. Western St. in Amarillo. Dogs and the whole family are welcome.