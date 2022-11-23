AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s is giving back to the community with a donation to a local non-profit, the Ronald McDonald House. A portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart and Borger on Tuesday, Nov. 29 will go to help parents with children who are seriously ill.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was started during the pandemic to help local non-profits in the panhandle area that were seeing a decline in donations. So far, they have donated over $50,000 to charities around the city.