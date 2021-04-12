McDonald’s is giving back to the community

McDonald’s is giving back to the Opportunity School with their McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

A portion of all sales at Amarillo McDonald’s locations will be given to the Opportunity School to continue their work helping provide affordable, high-quality early childhood education to kids in our community.

This is the fourth time McDonald’s has donated to a local charity in order to help with the decline in donations during the pandemic. So far, they have donated more than $15,000 to local non-profits.