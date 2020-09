McDonald’s is giving back to our local community next week for the official McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, a portion of all purchases made at McDonald’s will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo. They are a local organization that helps families with sick children stay together near the treatment and resources they need.

Donations will come from any participating McDonald’s in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, and Borger.