McDonald’s is giving back to our local community again with 2nd McDonald’s Gives Back Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – McDonald’s is giving back to the community with their second McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

Due to amazing community support during its first event, McDonald’s of Amarillo has scheduled another for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Throughout the day, a portion of all purchases at Amarillo McDonald locations will be donated to Faith City Mission of Amarillo, which serves the homeless and less fortunate populations of our city.

McDonald’s Gives Back Day was created earlier this year as a way to help panhandle area charities that may be seeing a decline in donations due to Covid-19 and other factors.