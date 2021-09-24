McDonald’s is giving back to our community

by: Brad Pennartz

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – McDonald’s is helping a local charity with their McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

On Tuesday, September 28th, a portion of all sales from the day will be going to benefit the Downtown Women’s Center of Amarillo. The DWC is a non-profit that helps the homeless population here in the Texas panhandle by providing care to help them overcome homelessness and addiction.

You can help by eating at a participating McDonald’s location in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart, and Dumas on September 28th.

