AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Alan Keister, founder & medical director for Heal the City, and Stephanie Khayat, marketing coordinator for McDonald’s, joined Today in Amarillo and discussed their upcoming partnership for McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

The promotion will take place on Nov. 14, and a portion of all sales that day will help benefit Heal the City, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing free, high-quality medical care to people in the area.

Since McDonald’s Gives Back Day has begun, more than $65,000 has been donated to locate organizations around the panhandle, according to officials.

Visit the Heal the City website for more information on the organization.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.