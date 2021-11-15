McDonald’s Gives Back to our Community

McDonald’s locations across the panhandle will be giving back to our local community this week.

Tuesday, November 16th, participating locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart, and Dumas will give a portion of their sales to the Turn Center of Amarillo. They give therapy services for families in our area and improve the health of the Texas Panhandle children who have developmental differences.

This is the 6th McDonald’s Gives Back Day since March 2020. So far, they have more than $30,000 has been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo, Faith City Mission of Amarillo, Court of Appointed Special Advocates, Opportunity School, and the Downtown Women’s Center.