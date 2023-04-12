AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The public can help give back to the local community with McDonald’s Gives Back Day at participating McDonald’s on April 18.

A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to Los Barrios de Amarillo at locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, and Borger.

Los Barrios de Amarillo promotes higher education and career awareness for many students in Region 16. The organization support students by helping to remove barriers that result in cultural, educational, and socioeconomic inequities in the Mexican American community.

So far, more than $55,000 has been donated to various charities around the Amarillo community through the McDonald’s Gives Back program.