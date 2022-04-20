AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – McDonald’s is helping out a local non-profit during their McDonald’s Gives Back Day. On Tuesday, April 26, participating McDonald’s in Amarillo, Canyon, Dumas, Dalhart, and Borger will give a portion of their sale for the day to the High Plains Food Bank.

The program started in March of 2020 in order to help area charities that were seeing a decline in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $40,000 has been raised for various non-profits in and around Amarillo.

The High Plains Food Bank has been collecting, storing, and distributing donated food to provide meal assistance to residents across the top 29 counties in the Texas panhandle. The High Plains Food Bank also partners with local agencies like churches, senior centers, childcare facilities, halfway houses, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, and many more to help end local hunger.

You can find out more about the High Plains Food Bank and how to donate directly by visiting their website.