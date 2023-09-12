AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Robert Gonzales, chief liaison officer for Faith City Mission, and Brandon Clavel, chief operating officer for McDonald’s, joined Today in Amarillo and discussed their upcoming McDonald’s Gives Back Day partnership.

The day is to help give back to local nonprofit charities that are in need of assistance. On Sept. 19, McDonald’s will be giving a portion of all sales to the Faith City Mission as part of the promotion.

This is the second time that McDonald’s has chosen Faith City Mission as their beneficiary. The last time was in November 2020 and they helped raise $5,000 for the charity.

Faith City Mission provides shelter, food, and clothing to those who are in need in the area.

To find out more about Faith City Mission, click here.