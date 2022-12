AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s Pumpkins is hosting Maxwell’s Magical Christmas again this year. They will have Santa Clause, a lighted hayride, Christmas Photo ops, and so much more.

It will all begin this Friday, Dec. 2. and they will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Dec. 18. Then they will have a full week of fun from December 19th-23rd.

You can find out more and where to get tickets on Maxwell’s website.