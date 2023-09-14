AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — The Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is making its return on Saturday for its 16th Fall Festival. Larry Borger, the owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm joined Today in Amarillo and discussed the upcoming festival and what all it will include.

This year, the farm will thank area first responders by offering half-off admission for first responders and their families for the first two weekends. To be eligible, it is asked that proper ID be presented at the gate.

The Pumpkin Farm will kick-off on Saturday and provide 30-plus attractions and cover 80 acres of fun for people of all ages.

