Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm Prepares for their 14th Season

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is celebrating its 14th season here on the High Plains. They have pumpkins, sunflowers, fireworks, and over 35 fall attractions. Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is 80 acres of country family fun with attractions like a petting zoo, hay bale hoist, storyland trail, s’more pits, picking your own pumpkins, and so much more.

They will have their grand opening on Saturday, September 18th. Their hours are Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. They are located just off of I-27 at McCormick.

You can find more information at maxwellspumpkinfarm.com.