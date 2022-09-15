AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fall tradition is back as Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm prepares for its 15th season this year, beginning September 24.

The 80-acre farm is home to over 30 attractions like a giant maze, low ropes course, cornhole, a wagon train ride, apple cannons, bunny village, hayrides, and of course a pumpkin patch. They will also have helicopter rides this year on October 8 and 9. In addition, Maxwell’s will be home to food trucks, a variety of farm animals, and three huge fireworks displays.

They will be open every Saturday and Sunday from September 24 through October 30. The sunflowers are expected to bloom on September 24 and 25 and on October 1 and 2.

For more information and a map to the farm, you can check out maxwellspumpkinfarm.com