AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is celebrating their 13th season this year.

They feature over 30 family attractions including a giant maze, pick your own pumpkin patch, and a zipline. They also have a few new attractions this year, including acres of sunflowers ready for picking and glass blowing artists who will show you how to make your own pumpkin out of glass.

They will also have a fireworks show again this year on Oct. 10, 17, and 24 at 8:45 p.m.

They are open now until Nov. 1, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

