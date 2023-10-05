AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, joined Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning and discussed some upcoming events in October.

There will be fireworks shot off every Saturday night along with a solar eclipse watch party on Oct. 14. The farm will also be open for Columbus Day, giving a three-day farm weekend. Borger also said that they will have a helicopter tour available on Oct. 28, which will give a view of the farm from above.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is open now and will run through Oct. 29.

