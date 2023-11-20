AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Larry Borger from Maxwell’s Magical Christmas joined Today in Amarillo on Monday morning and discussed a great way to spend the holidays at Maxwell’s Magical Christmas, scheduled to run from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23.

The farm, located at 12908 Bell St., will offer more than 20 holiday attractions across more than 80 acres for people of all ages to enjoy.

“Our ever-popular Trail of Lights, 30-foot Christmas Tree, 50-foot Pixel Tree and Lighted

Hayride Trail is just the beginning”, explained owner Larry Borger. “We have brand-new, picture-perfect photo ops all around the Farm and jaw-dropping displays featuring more than one million Christmas lights!”

Borger noted that the farm will also feature the Trail of Lights, a 30-foot Christmas Tree, 50-foot Pixel Tree, and a Lighted Hayride Trail.

In addition, Santa Claus will make his grand entrance by tractor every evening at 6 p.m and, Santa won’t be the only guest, as the farm will also have two appearances from Prancer.

“We have partnered with the Amarillo Little Theater Academy to sponsor Prancer, which runs

from December 1st through 10th,” said Larry. “We are excited to welcome Prancer to the Farm

before and after his much-anticipated shows. We hope people will come out to Maxwell’s on

November 25th and December 16th to meet one of Santa’s hardest-working reindeers.”

To see the full Maxwell’s Magical Christmas calendar or to see ticket information, click here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.