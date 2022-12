AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is about to wrap up its Christmas entertainment this year, after a week-long celebration of the season.

They have fun events for the whole family with over 20 attractions including the lighted hayride and the visits with Santa. The event will be open from 5:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m this week through Dec. 23.

Tickets can be found online here or at the gate.