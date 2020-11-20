AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, says they will be doing their first Maxwell’s Magic Christmas Festival.

This includes many events including but not limited to; Santa Claus, Trail of Lights, Magic Carpet Ride, Photo Ops, Wagon Train Ride, Tube Slides, Farm Animals, Pedal Cars, Apple Cannons, Tire Mountain, Rat Rollers, Calf Ropin’, Ball Zone, Bunnyville, Cow Train, Jump Pad, Jumping Pillow and Tube Swings.

This event starts from Nov. 27 and continues until Dec. 23.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.