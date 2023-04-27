AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us how to get the most out of your banded workout using a chair.

Incorporating a chair and someone to weigh it down can give you some extra resistance to help tone and shape the body.

Haley also told us some ways to track your nutrition and measure progress. She says it is important to have a measuring system, create a plan with linear progress, and establish an accountability system.

