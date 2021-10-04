Martha’s Home is having fun for a good cause at the 2nd Chance Prom

The Second Chance Prom is Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Embassy Suites from 7-11 pm. This year’s theme will be Masquerade Ball. Guests will be in for a night of food, a cash bar, dancing, music, a silent auction, professional photos, and live entertainment.

All proceeds will directly benefit our local women and mothers with children who have fallen on hard times through Martha’s Home. They help provide women and their children with shelter when they find themselves in challenging situations and help guide them to towards a life of self-sufficiency.

You can find more information and get your tickets over on the Martha’s Home website.