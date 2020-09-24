Maker Metropolis at Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We caught up with Kyle Hedley with the Don Harrington Discovery Center to talk about their new Exhibit.
Don Harrington Discovery Center opened a new exhibit called the Maker Metropolis, which is centered around construction work kids can experiment with and learn from.
Hedley shared with us he’s had several heart touching stories from kids already and they’ve only had this exhibit opened since Tuesday (Sept. 22).
Come and explore this new exhibit soon!
