Make way for the world’s largest yacht

(FOX NEWS) – The world’s largest superyacht is launching in Romania.

Owned by a Norwegian billionaire, the vessel, Rev Ocean, claims the title as the world’s largest measuring in at 600 feet beating the previous record-holder by just 10 feet.

Although it’s considered a “superyacht” this ship was not built for luxury but was designed to be a research vessel for scientific expeditions with a mission of protecting the world’s oceans.

The yacht is currently sailing to Norway where it will be outfitted and ready to start expeditions in 2020.

