Majority of Americans want second breakfast to count as a meal

According to a new poll, 62 percent of people believe second breakfast should be officially recognized as a real meal.

(FOX NEWS) – Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day but what about a second breakfast?

A new poll finds more than half of Americans want second breakfast to be recognized as a meal.

The One Poll study conducted on behalf of Dave’s Killer Bread looks at the nation’s eating patterns revealing the average person indulges in two morning meals at least once a week.

But, not everyone likes green eggs and ham.

The survey also finds nearly half of the country thinks breakfast foods can only be eaten before 10:30 a.m.

Overall, breakfast is still king with 34 percent of participants saying breakfast is their favorite type of food.