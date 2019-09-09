Majority of Americans want second breakfast to count as a meal

Today in Amarillo

According to a new poll, 62 percent of people believe second breakfast should be officially recognized as a real meal.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day but what about a second breakfast?

A new poll finds more than half of Americans want second breakfast to be recognized as a meal.

The One Poll study conducted on behalf of Dave’s Killer Bread looks at the nation’s eating patterns revealing the average person indulges in two morning meals at least once a week.

But, not everyone likes green eggs and ham.

The survey also finds nearly half of the country thinks breakfast foods can only be eaten before 10:30 a.m.

Overall, breakfast is still king with 34 percent of participants saying breakfast is their favorite type of food.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss