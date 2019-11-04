Macy’s unveils new Thanksgiving balloons

Macy's unveiled its newest balloon stars today during their outdoor test flights in preparation for the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. New giant balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham, and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (NBC NEWS) — Macy’s unveiled the new balloons that will appear in their 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Parade.

The giant balloons were unveiled at Macy’s Annual Balloon-Fest in New Jersey.

Where they are test flown or driven to make sure they are ready for their parade debut.

This year’s newest additions include Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, Astronaut Snoopy, and Spongebob Squarepants and Gary.

A Smokey Bear Balloon, as well as a balloon from world-renowned contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama, will also take to the sky this Thanksgiving.