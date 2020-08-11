“Lucky Penny” Comes Home

A young labradoodle is back with her family after spending nine days lost and alone in the Washington wilderness.

Back on July 31, Kim Spiro set out on a birthday backpacking trip in the Mount Baker Wilderness, east of Bellingham.

Spiro was with some friends and her dog, Penny. As soon as the group reached the campsite on the first evening, Spiro took Penny off the leash.

“She ran into some thick trees and just disappeared,” said Spiro. “In 15 seconds she just disappeared.”

Spiro and her friends spent hours scouring the rugged terrain for any sign of Penny, but she was gone.

“I actually have never experienced trauma or shock in my life but I was in complete shock,” Spiro said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Spiro eventually returned home to Portland, but the search for Penny was far from over. Spiro turned to a special search and rescue team, drone operators and a psychic in Kentucky.

“I don’t know what to say except I kept holding out hope.”

