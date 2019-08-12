Lucky Charms is making jumbo magically delicious marshmallows

The cereal brand is teaming up with jet-puffed for jumbo sized versions of Lucky Charm's iconic marshmallows.

(FOX NEWS) – One of your childhood cereals is coming out with a new offering, and it’s basically just the “charms.”

The cereal maker hoping they get “lucky” you’ll buy just the one part.

General Mills is releasing bags of large marshmallows shaped like the confection part of the “Lucky Charms” cereal.

The larger marshmallows are still the same colors of pink, green, yellow and blue you’ve always known, and in the shapes of hearts, clovers, stars and moons.

The cereal maker partnering with Kraft’s jet-puffed marshmallow brand to make the treat, selling them in seven ounce bags for about $1.50.

The marshmallows are vanilla-flavored, sold in some locations now, but, will be available nationwide by September.