WATCH: Local storm chaser Tiff West shares her experience with severe weather on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We interviewed one of our storm chasers, Tiff West, about her experience with severe weather here on the High Plains and what they do to help keep you safe when the storms roll into the Texas Panhandle.
