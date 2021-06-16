WATCH: Local storm chaser Tiff West shares her experience with severe weather on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The June 16 installment of Center City’s free weekly series, High Noon on the Square, will feature a performance by Buster Bledsoe.

According to released information, Bubba's 33 will be serving lunch at the event for $8. The City of Amarillo is expected to have free popsicles also, to promote its “Every Drop Counts” campaign.