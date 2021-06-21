Local restaurants are looking for workers during the “Why Wait?” hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Workforce Solutions Panhandle is teaming up with local restaurants for the “Why Wait?” hiring day. Today, participating restaurants will be offering walk-in interviews during normal business hours.

You can find up-to-date information on the event and a list of all the participating restaurants over on the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Facebook or website.

