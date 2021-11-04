Local First Responders host Pancake Breakfast and Fire Truck Pull for Special Olympics

Our local first responders are hosting a pancake breakfast and fire truck pull in order to raise money for the Special Olympics of Texas. They will be at the Randall County Fire Department Station 1 on November 6th.

The breakfast will be from 7:30 am to 10:00 am. Tickets are $10 for 2 pancakes, 1 sausage, and 1 drink.

They will also have a Fire Truck Pull. Teams of 8 will play tug of war with a fire truck and compete for prizes. In-person registration is from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. It is $300 per team or $40 per individual.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the local Special Olympics Texas athletes.