Local doctor talks about the importance of getting a flu shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we continue to battle Covid-19 into the fall, members of the local medical community are encouraging people to get their flu shots now.
Dr. Rodney Young, a family medicine physician from Texas Tech Physicians joined us on Today in Amarillo to discuss the importance of getting your flu shot this year.
If you are interested in getting a flu shot, they are available at area pharmacies and through your primary care physicians.
They are currently available at the Texas Tech Physicians Care Center, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
