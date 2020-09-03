Local doctor talks about the importance of getting a flu shot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we continue to battle Covid-19 into the fall, members of the local medical community are encouraging people to get their flu shots now.

Dr. Rodney Young, a family medicine physician from Texas Tech Physicians joined us on Today in Amarillo to discuss the importance of getting your flu shot this year.

If you are interested in getting a flu shot, they are available at area pharmacies and through your primary care physicians.

They are currently available at the Texas Tech Physicians Care Center, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

