Local Churches gather for the ‘Jesus Reigns’ celebration and parade

Today in Amarillo

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

Local churches are coming together this weekend in downtown Amarillo for the Jesus Reigns Celebration and Parade.

They will kick things off at 6 pm with a parade in downtown Amarillo. It will begin at SW 7th and Harrison, then proceed until they arrive at Ellwood Park. The parade will be met with a praise and prayer event, including a praise service beginning at 7 pm. All attendees are encouraged to bring a portable lawn chair for seating. They will also have hand washing stations and sanitizer. Masks are encouraged.

You can find out more on their Facebook Page.

