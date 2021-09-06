Local Churches gather for the ‘Jesus Reigns’ celebration and parade

Local churches are coming together this weekend in downtown Amarillo for the Jesus Reigns Celebration and Parade.

They will kick things off at 6 pm with a parade in downtown Amarillo. It will begin at SW 7th and Harrison, then proceed until they arrive at Ellwood Park. The parade will be met with a praise and prayer event, including a praise service beginning at 7 pm. All attendees are encouraged to bring a portable lawn chair for seating. They will also have hand washing stations and sanitizer. Masks are encouraged.

You can find out more on their Facebook Page.