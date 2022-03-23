Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of local Boy Scouts will be going from door to door in Amarillo neighborhoods this Saturday to collect food for their annual Scouting for Food event.

This is traditionally one of the largest spring food drives in the Texas Panhandle, and all the collected food will be donated to the High Plains Food Bank. Everyone is encouraged to donate food or funds to the food bank, even if their neighborhood is not visited by scouts this weekend. Troops and packs will let residents know of places within the neighborhood where they can leave donations, pick-up times, and more.

You can also help the High Plains Food Bank by donating online here or delivering food and funds to the food bank in person Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm or at the warehouse, this Saturday, March 26 from 9 am to noon. Just let them know your donation is for “Scouting for Food”.