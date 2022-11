AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo has some hidden gems when it comes to talent in the entertainment business.

This morning, we’re introducing you to a guy who raps just for the fun of it.

He said he doesn’t rap about the typical money, cars or women, this man is all about vibes and good energy.

He recently had one of his songs featured by the Baltimore Ravens.

Meet Jahleel Rogers aka J75.

You can connect with him on Facebook, and his music is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and BoomPlay.