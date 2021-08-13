Little Texas is raising money for Texas: The Outdoor Musical

The band Little Texas will be making its way to the Texas panhandle to help out a high plains institution.

They will be performing on Aug. 27 at the First United Bank Center parking lot in order to raise funds for the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation and TEXAS: The Outdoor Musical.

The concert opens at 7 pm with local favorite Noah Jenda and is followed by Little Texas. Two sponsorship levels will get a chance to participate in a VIP reception, where you will be served hors d’oeuvres to an open bar, and get a chance to talk to the band. You will also get VIP seating and access to more hors d’oeurvres during the concert.

For more information, go here.