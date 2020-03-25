Little kid is not happy his playground is closed

A Sacramento boy is very upset he can't play on his playground

SACRAMENTO (FOX NEWS) — Many municipalities are not taking their social distancing guidelines lightly closing public places including playgrounds in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kids in Sacramento are upset to see one of their favorite parks closed off.

The slides and jungle gym at Mather Lake Playground in Sacramento are temporarily closed for the safety of the children and their families.

With one county official saying its hard to be hygienic at a park after touching a lot of surfaces and not being able to wash your hands in between.

And although the kids who frequently play at there are upset, they understand its for the best.

Not all parks in the Sacramento area are closed like this one but many parents fear more are likely to close by the end of the week.

