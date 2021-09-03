Listen to the sounds of the silver screen at “Hollywood at Hodgetown: The Sequel”

Listen to some of your favorite movie soundtracks at Hollywood at Hodgetown: The Sequel. They are partnering with Amarillo Symphony once again to bring you the best sounds of the silver screen. The symphony will be conducted by Jacomo Bairos and they will feature themes from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark as well as a fireworks show set to a variety of patriotic works.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Tickets range from $10 – $20 depending on seat location, and you can get them online at sodpoodle.com or by phone at 806-803-9547 or at the Hodgetown box office.