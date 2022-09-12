AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Amarillo’s favorite events returns this year as opportunity school is jazzing up LIPS live and in-person.

The show will be on October 6 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Grand Plaza. They will have a speakeasy, jazz vibe with a mix of live music and the classic LIPS antics.

Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the evening. They will also have live and silent auctions, food, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and incredible lip sync acts.

For information on sponsorships, general admission, and reservations, visit www.opportunityschool.com.