Lego teases ‘Friends’ inspired kit

(CNN) – The world has been in love with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe for 25 years and now ‘Friends’ is getting a revival.
Check out Lego’s ode to the cast as the show celebrates its anniversary in September.
The toy maker teased what appears to be a ‘Friends’ inspired block set on its Twitter account.
Although there is little — well, really no information to go on — the internet is a buzz.
‘Friends’ debuted on September 22nd 1994 so we may know more before its 25th anniversary.
Here’s hoping our favorite friends will be “there for us” in colorful block form.