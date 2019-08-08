Lego teases ‘Friends’ inspired kit

Could Friends become LEGOs? The toy maker issued a tease that has fans excited.

(CNN) – The world has been in love with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe for 25 years and now ‘Friends’ is getting a revival.

Check out Lego’s ode to the cast as the show celebrates its anniversary in September.

The toy maker teased what appears to be a ‘Friends’ inspired block set on its Twitter account.

Although there is little — well, really no information to go on — the internet is a buzz.

‘Friends’ debuted on September 22nd 1994 so we may know more before its 25th anniversary.

Here’s hoping our favorite friends will be “there for us” in colorful block form.