Lego recycling program

Lego is looking for ways to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash. The Danish toymaker is testing ways for customers to ship back their unwanted bricks, to get them in the hands of other kids.

The toymaker is testing options for customers to ship back their unwanted pieces.

Customers can print out a mailing label from lego’s website, put the unused bricks in a box and ship them off for free.

The company will clean the bricks, and give them to the non-profit “Teach for America,” which will donate them to classrooms around the country.

Lego’s North American headquarters, by the way, is located in Connecticut.