Left-handed people may be better communicators

A new study shows lefties may have increased language skills, and may be more sensitive.

(FOX NEWS) – You may have to “hand it” to these people — specifically, left-handed people.

A new study says they may be better at some key attributes than others.

Researchers at the university of oxford looked at links between genetics, the human brain and which hand is dominant in people in four hundred thousand people.

The results published in the neurology journal, “brain,” said left-handed people may have advantages over their more common right-hand counterparts.

Left-handers are believed to have advantages in language capability and skills, and they were more sensitive people overall than “righties.”

Researchers said language areas of both sides of the brain communicated in more coordinated fashion.

Only about ten percent of people are left-handed.